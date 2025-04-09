MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is appalled by the "perversity" of Ukraine, which offers foreigners a "safari" to the front line for a fee.

"The world has accumulated much perversity by the 21st century. Some people, overindulged with excess, have lost their humanity and any sense of morality, creating ever more twisted forms of self-gratification. But honestly, I never imagined something so disturbing," the diplomat said. "At a time when people are bleeding, struggling to survive, when the responsible part of the world is seeking a real - not fabricated, but real - solution to this terrible tragedy, there are those willing to pay thousands of euros or dollars to entertain themselves with views of a blood-soaked battlefield," Zakharova stated during a news briefing.

She referred to the activities of a so-called volunteer group known as the NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade. "They offer Europeans trips through the war zone, as well as exclusive merchandise featuring foreign symbols, in exchange for donations to support the Ukrainian army," Zakharova explained.

"When we talk about a 'safari,' we usually refer to a regulated activity - permits issued legally, animals hunted in designated areas during set times, all under legal supervision. But now, the Kiev regime has created its own version of a 'safari,'" she said. "For an original chevron with foreign insignia, they charge over €100. Car decals start at €1,500, and flags at €2,500. Those who donate more than €10,000 are offered the chance to visit the front line, accompanied by instructors," Zakharova noted.

She added that "the Kiev regime has long turned war into a business." According to Zakharova, between 2015 and 2022, Ukrainian nationalists organized similar schemes for ideological supporters from the United States and Western Europe. In exchange for significant payments, they allowed these individuals to shoot at militia positions in Donbass, thus participating in a certain way.

"Can you imagine such sensations, such animalistic instincts? And I don't mean to offend animals - because this is far worse than anything found in nature," the diplomat concluded.