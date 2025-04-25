Kazakh troops to participate in Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9

ASTANA, April 25. /TASS/. Kazakh troops will participate in the military parade on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Eighty servicemen of the 37th Air Assault Brigade named after Hero of the Soviet Union Major General Ivan Panfilov from the Air Assault Forces will represent the country’s armed forces at the military parade in Moscow," the ministry said in a statement.

A military parade devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and Fatherland Defender Day will also take place in the capital of Kazakhstan on May 7. Spectators will see a march by foot parade units, the passage of mechanized columns and a flyover of aircraft. The parade will involve over 4,000 military personnel. The mechanized columns will comprise more than 300 items of combat and special equipment. The parade’s airborne component will involve 66 aircraft of various types.

During the Soviet Union’s 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, over 1.3 million Kazakhs were mobilized to the front and a half of them perished in battles. More than 500 Kazakhs were awarded the title of the Hero of the Soviet Union. According to the data of Kazakhstan’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry, 111 veterans of the Great Patriotic War and more than 42,500 citizens who contributed to the Victory are living in the republic.