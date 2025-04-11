Russia to allocate over $98 bln for naval development in next 10 years — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the amount of 8.4 trillion rubles (more than $98 billion - TASS) has been designated to build new ships for the Russian Navy over the next 10 years.

"I would like to note that in the coming decade, 8 trillion 400 billion rubles have been allocated for the construction of new ships and vessels of the Russian Navy. These funds must be taken into account when shaping the state armament program," the Russian leader said at a meeting on the Navy’s development.

Putin also noted that before the meeting he had a separate conversation on the issue with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. "This is a matter of principle. These funds have been designated, but it will depend on the very program of the Russian Navy’s development itself," the head of state added.