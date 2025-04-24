Voronezh court adds one year to US citizen Gilman's sentence

VORONEZH, April 24. /TASS/. The Voronezh Regional Court has increased the prison term of Robert Gilman, a US citizen convicted of several violent acts against law enforcement officers and the penitentiary system, by another year, bringing his total time to eight years and a month, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Taking all these crimes together, adding together the punishments for each one, Gilman was ultimately sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be served in a high-security penal colony. The rest of the verdict remains unchanged," the judge said at the hearing.

The prosecutor's office asked for a tougher punishment, arguing that the last sentence was "too lenient." "Gilman is a violent offender, and in prison, he committed a number of other crimes against justice and representatives of the penitentiary authorities," a representative of the prosecutor's office said during the meeting.

On October 7, 2024, the Central District Court sentenced Gilman to seven years and one month in a high-security penal colony and fined him 300,000 rubles.

Gilman was detained in 2022 at the Voronezh railway station after getting into a drunken brawl on the Sukhum-Moscow train. At the police station, he kicked an Interior Ministry officer. A criminal case was opened against him for assaulting a government official, and he was sentenced to four and a half years in a penal colony. In 2023, the Voronezh Regional Court reduced the sentence to three and a half years.

Serving his sentence, Gilman could not stay out of trouble, and new charges were brought against him for violent acts against penitentiary employees.

While in prison, Gilman had problems with the daily routine, and assaulted a correctional officer to express his distaste for it. He also struck an investigator multiple times and later assaulted a prison inspector after being transferred to a detention center for investigation of the new case.