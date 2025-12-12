League of Arab States is discussing preparations for Russian-Arab summit — mission chief

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The League of Arab States (LAS) is collaborating with Russia to organize the inaugural Russian-Arab summit, Walid Hamid Shiltagh, head of the LAS mission in Russia, announced.

According to Shiltagh, the summit could be held as early as next year. "Preparations are currently underway between the League of Arab States, Arab countries, and Russia. Negotiations are ongoing to ensure everything is in place for the summit," he stated during a TASS press conference dedicated to the outcomes of the 20th Vladimir Menshov International Film Festival "We Won Together" and its awards ceremony.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin indicated that Moscow is actively working on the summit's preparations. He emphasized that organizing such an event would require extensive planning and coordination.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment, stating that there are no plans to postpone the summit.