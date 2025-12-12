MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Twenty-five more Russian minors have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

All the children were born between 2018 and 2022. The website targets citizens not only of Russia but also of Kyrgyzstan, accusing them of "deliberately violating the border" and "attempts against Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS that by declaring young children enemies of the state, the Ukrainian authorities aim to sow interethnic discord for decades to come.

This is not the first instance of children's personal data appearing on the Peacekeeper website. Previously, it listed minors aged from 2 to 17 years, including Lugansk People’s Republic writer Faina Savenkova in 2021, who was 12 years old at the time. Website administrators claimed she "took part in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events," while Savenkova described such publications as "violations of children's rights."

The controversial Peacekeeper website, established in 2014, publishes personal data of individuals it alleges threaten Ukraine's security. Its blacklist includes journalists, artists, and politicians who have visited Crimea or Donbass.