Russia unaware of changes US and Ukraine made to peace plan — Peskov

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian side has not been informed about what new elements have been added to the US peace settlement plan by Washington and Kiev after their most recent consultations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No information [from Washington regarding US-Ukraine negotiations] has been received," he stated. "Right now, they [the Americans] are talking with the Ukrainians, something is being changed, some amendments are being made, but we don’t know what they are," Peskov added.

He declined to comment on the planned December 13 meeting between US, Ukrainian, and EU representatives. "We're not in the loop here," Peskov said regarding the possibility of US President Donald Trump’s participation in the meeting. "We don’t know what will be discussed there," he added.