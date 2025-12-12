{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine's admission to EU by 2027 not agreed upon with Europeans — newspaper

It is noted that Kiev is willing to forgo some economic benefits, such as EU agricultural subsidies, to expedite the process

ROME, December 12. /TASS/. The clause proposed by Ukraine for a peaceful settlement regarding Kiev's accession to the EU by January 1, 2027, has not been agreed upon with the Europeans, the Corriere della Sera newspaper stated.

According to its report, Vladimir Zelensky proposes an accelerated procedure for joining the EU by 2027. The condition for an accelerated procedure was included in the Russia-US plan, while the European response contained very vague wording: "Ukraine will become a member of the EU." "However, the deadline of 2027 was not agreed upon with Brussels or European capitals. Until now, the mentioned date was 2030," the newspaper said. At the same time, it is noted that Kiev is willing to forgo some economic benefits, such as EU agricultural subsidies, to expedite the process.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that including Ukraine's accession to the EU in the US plan would help overcome Hungary's veto. At the same time, she pointed out that the decision on this issue should be made by the association’s member states on the basis of the results achieved and "merit."

In June 2022, Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status. Tough conditions were set for the upcoming accession negotiations concerning judicial reform and the fight against corruption. Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Montenegro currently hold official EU candidate status. The Balkan countries and Turkey have been waiting for years for the process to be completed.

Merz says 'a lot of open questions' remain in talks on Ukraine
According to Merz, a major element of security guarantees that have been the subject of discussions for several weeks is "strengthening the Ukrainian army"
At least 17 drones shot down over Russia in just three hours
15 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Zelensky, his wife facilitate crimes against children in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"Representatives of the Kiev junta, including Zelensky’s wife Elena, use all international platforms to promote this, once again, fabricated story about kidnapped Ukrainian children," Maria Zakharova noted
EU, Britain have no moral right to participate in Ukraine talks — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, "the EU, which claims to be a bastion of free speech, remained silent as opposition media outlets were shut down, churches were seized from believers, and the rights of the Russian-speaking population were systematically violated"
Russia prepares response to potential deployment of European troops to Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the UK, the European Commission’s leadership, and the majority of NATO and EU member states took "a completely destructive position" on the Ukraine issue
Zelensky will not hold any elections in Ukraine, former prime minister tells TASS
Nikolay Azarov said that if elections are held under the current circumstances, they would not bring about any meaningful change
Russian assets seizure could trigger crisis in EU comparable to Great Depression — expert
According to Jacques Sapir, "this will have extremely dire consequences for the largest European banks"
'Eastern NATO' contradicts stability in Asia-Pacific — Russian security chief
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that "issues of the region’s active militarization - Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines" - were discussed during his talks with the leadership of Laos
Russia values Turkmenistan’s neutrality, which brings stability to region — Putin
The Russian President emphasized that this path provides an opportunity and basis for serious work with practically all countries without exception
Magnitude-6.7 earthquake strikes northern Japan, tsunami warning issued
The national meteorological service warned about the possibility of a tsunami wave up to one meter high
Putin to take part in forum, hold bilateral meetings during visit to Turkmenistan
The forum will be attended by multiple national leaders and heads of international organizations
Trump says only Zelensky dislikes his peace plan
The US leader stressed that Washington was "very close" with Russia and Ukraine to having a deal
UN resolution on kidnapped children just more anti-Russia lies — MFA
"Those who voted for it are effectively covering up the Kiev regime's crimes against children," Maria Zakharova said
Detained Russian archaeologist is 'world-renowned' scholar — Polish prosecutor
Spokesman for the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office Piotr Skiba emphasized that international law was being observed in relation to the detained scholar
Lavrov sees Kallas' statements on Kiev aid as pro-Nazi 'confession'
The minister drew attention to Kallas’s words that Ukraine does not need a very rapid conflict settlement
Russian archaeologist working for Hermitage Museum detained in Poland at Kiev's request
According to the station, the Russian archaeologist was detained while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans
Ukrainian losses in conflict have exceeded 1 million — Lavrov
"The Kiev regime, originally established as a fiercely ideological military entity, has now devolved into a criminal gang," the Russian foreign minister said
Russia's questions to US about biolabs in Ukraine go unanswered for years — diplomat
Russia has been raising this issue openly and expressing concern for a long time now, Maria Zakharova said
Maduro praises phone talk with Putin, relations with Russia
The Venezuelan leader called his Russian counterpart a friend and "big brother" of the republic
Putin arrives in Ashgabat to hold series of meetings
Vladimir Putin will take part in an international forum, headlined 'Peace and Trust: Unity of Goals for a Sustainable Future,' and also hold a series of bilateral meetings
Euroclear ready to lawsuits in Russian courts due to assets blocking
The European Commission and the Belgian government made no comments on such news so far
Armenia will have to choose between EAEU and EU — Russian Deputy PM
The membership in two integration associations at the same time is incompatible, Alexey Overchuk said
Lavrov talks security guarantees and negotiations with US at a roundtable with ambassadors
The ongoing Russia-US talks are aimed at finding a long-term solution to end the Ukraine conflict, the Russian foreign minister noted
Sixty-eight ionizing radiation sources lost in Ukraine — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the loss of control over ionizing radiation sources was qualified as a radiation accident
Drone attack on apartment building in Tver leaves 7 wounded
At present, 22 residents, including five children, are staying in a temporary shelter
Zelensky using referendum on territories as pretext to slow down talks — Medvedev
Vladimir Zelensky "straight up gave the White House the finger," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
No existential reason for Poland to fear conflict with Russia — lawmaker
"Russia has no territorial claims to Poland," Przemyslaw Wipler noted
Russia’s Foreign Ministry calls reports about US withdrawal from NATO speculation
According to Maria Zakharova, the North Atlantic Alliance for the United States "is now just a mechanism for receiving colossal amounts of money, which are determined as a percentage of the GDP of the respective countries"
Bank of Russia files a lawsuit against Euroclear in Moscow Arbitration Court
The amount of the claim against the depository was not specified in the statement
NATO, EU preparing for large-scale conflict with Russia — Russian embassy in Belgium
The embassy emphasized that the war party in Brussels is seeking "to sell the uncontrolled increase in military spending and the militarization of economies to the population at the expense of socio-economic well-being"
Kremlin aide says all of Donbass is Russian territory
Yury Ushakov cited a provision in the Russian Constitution
Versatility of Russian-Turkish relations helps to cope with difficulties — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that it also allows to resist the pressure from third countries
EU leaders to oppose US-Russia relations thaw at summit — news outlet
The media outlet noted that the EU was preparing a statement for the summit that will reiterate all of its original demands on Ukraine
Europeans present proposal on Ukrainian territorial concessions to Trump — Merz
The German Chancellor said the conversation was "constructive"
Polls in Ukraine, scientist detained, Brit soldier: what Foreign Ministry said
Vladimir Zelensky "has no chance of being legally re-elected" for a new term, Maria Zakharova stated
At least 90 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian territory overnight
63 of them were destroyed over the Bryansk Region
Ukraine circulating peace plan versions to undermine agreements — ex-Ukrainian PM
Nikolay Azarov emphasized that disinformation tactics from Ukraine will continue
Tucker Carlson calls Russia 'most obvious' ally for US
The US journalist emphasized that if the US needs a partner that could really help during a conflict or provide a place to host air bases, Russia would be the best fit
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Over the past week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Seversk and Chervonoye in the DPR
Putin to meet with Turkish, Iranian, Iraqi leaders in Turkmenistan — Kremlin
There will be a series of bilateral meetings
Russia has no invitations from US to join Core 5, Kremlin spokesman says
Regarding whether Russia is interested in such a platform at all, Dmitry Peskov stated that "it remains to be seen what it means"
One in five Russians believes "Labubu" word of year — poll
More than a third of respondents (36%) were unfamiliar with any of the word-of-the-year candidates
Press review: NATO divided over Ukraine’s status and US-Venezuela conflict escalates
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 12th
Lula da Silva tells Maduro Brazil ready to offer help amid US threats
During the phone call the Brazilian leader "expressed concern about the US military presence in the Caribbean"
European troops in Ukraine to become legitimate military targets for Russia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Europeans are still fantasizing about sending their troops to Ukraine as "peacekeepers"
All of Google's assets in France seized following complaint from its Russian subsidiary
The seizure has been imposed as a security measure to prevent Google from attempting to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against its French subsidiary
Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov greets Putin at Ashgabat airport
After that, the two leaders posed for a photo and headed to a conference room for a bilateral meeting
Opposition fears Orban may assume presidency of Hungary — Bloomberg
Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April
Russia to pursue goals in Ukraine regardless of predictions for conflict's end — Lavrov
"Russia's specific objectives were clearly and unambiguously outlined publicly by the President and discussed in detail in Anchorage, where understandings were reached on how best to move toward achieving these goals in the context of not a ceasefire, but a sustainable peace," the minister stated
King of Thailand dissolves lower house of parliament
"This will allow the people to regain control over the political decision-making process as quickly as possible," Maha Vajiralongkorn said
IOC greenlights young athletes from Russia to participate under national flag
"The definition of youth competitions and the application of these recommendations depends for this purpose on the regulations of each International Federation," according to the IOC
US plan envisions Donbass buffer zone as Russian territory — Financial Times
According to their information, the plan specifies that "Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone"
Russian forces holding their positions near Kupyansk, despite Ukraine’s counterattacks
According to Andrey Marochko, high-intensity counterattacks have been going on for a long time
Kiev agrees to create demilitarized zone in Donbass along front line — Le Monde
This point is reportedly included in a new 20-point version of a peace plan developed by Kiev with the support of Great Britain, France, and Germany, which Ukraine recently handed to the United States
Four drones taken down en route to Moscow
First responders are working at the crash sites
European Commission head tells Trump not to meddle in EU democracy
Ursula von der Leyen also said she has always had "a very good working relationship" with US presidents
EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO
The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today
FACTBOX: What is known about Bank of Russia's lawsuit against Euroclear
The procedure for executing the court order using Euroclear's assets will be determined after the court's decision enters into force, the regulator's press service reported
UK to stop relying on US for security — under-secretary
Alistair Carns expressed disagreement with provisions of the new US National Security Strategy that criticize European countries for uncontrolled migration
Hooley surely not first UK soldier to die in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"What Downing Street will say is another matter, but he is not the first one," Maria Zakharova said
Israeli police mum on assassination attempt on Ukraine’s Mindich — spokesman
Earlier, Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky stated in court that an assassination attempt had been made on Mindich, who is in Israel, on November 28
Russian Defense Ministry presents report on seized Ukrainian chemical munition
The examined device comprises two sealed glass bottles containing a brown liquid and a glass vial filled with a white powder
USAID may be behind testing of pharmacological drugs on Ukrainians — Russia’s top brass
According to Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev, US officials have repeatedly confirmed that the US defense agency conducted work in Ukrainian biolabs
Casualties in Tver, 90 drones: aftermath of overnight attack on Russian Regions
As a result of a drone attack on a house in Tver, seven people were injured, including a child
European Parliament seeks to block video event involving Russia, EU — MEP
Fernand Kartheiser stressed that he had announced neither the date of the upcoming video conference nor its participants in advance
Russia seeks answers from US on seizure of tanker off Venezuelan coast
The Russian foreign minister also said that Moscow wants discussions on the fight against drug trafficking and ensuring maritime security to be collective, so that no nation would be staring down unilateral actions
Three Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Dimitrov — Russia’s top brass
According to the report, the prisoners of war "recounted how their commanders had sent them to their deaths at the line of engagement"
Russian-hosted Wikileaks to release new classified files on biological weapons production
Alexander Ionov, leader of the International Anti-Globalist Movement, head of the Wikileaks 2.0 project, specified that the documented events had taken place in 2018-2022, particularly at the height of the coronavirus pandemic
Kiev’s nuke blackmail, suppression of sabotage: statements by Russia’s NBC Defense chief
According to the report, Western countries’ aggressive policy in the field of biological security and the expansion of NATO’s military-biological programs create additional threats to the non-proliferation of biological weapons
IN BRIEF: Putin held a meeting on the situation in special military operation zone
The Russian leader noted that the promise to liberate the town by December 15 was fulfilled
Ukrainian, EU agencies involved in generating fake news about Ukraine — envoy
Their main task is to blur and distort the pragmatic approaches that formed the basis of Trump's peace plan, Rodion Miroshnik noted
Zelensky may opt for government headed by security forces — magazine
According to the magazine, if this happens, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kirill Budanov will likely be the candidate for the post of head of his office
Irresponsible politicians, not Russia, threaten Europe — embassy
Diplomats commented on NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's statement that the alliance would allegedly become Moscow's "next target"
Ukraine conflict could lead to World War III, Trump warns
The US president said the conflict in Ukraine "doesn’t really affect the United States, unless it got out of control"
Putin conveys best wishes to Iran’s supreme leader
The Russian president pointed out that meetings with Iranian officials take place on a regular basis
House of Representatives rejects attempt to impeach Trump over death penalty remarks
US Congressman Al Green accused Donald Trump of abusing his presidential power and of attempts to "undermine democracy"
Ukrainian ex-premier says it’s impossible to negotiate on Zelensky’s peace plan version
Nikolay Azarov added that there was no chances of resolving the conflict by Christmas "first of all because of the stance taken by Western countries and Vladimir Zelensky"
Putin discusses situation in special military operation zone — Kremlin spokesman
Commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade Denis Pirogov attended the meeting in the president's office in the Kremlin
Bulgarian government resigns — PM
Rosen Zhelyazkov said that the government must "give in" to the demands of citizens
Hungarian foreign minister accuses NATO chief of trying to undermine Ukraine talks
Peter Szijjarto underlined that Mark Rutte's provocative statements are irresponsible and dangerous
Kremlin has no details on Trump's meeting with Ukrainian, EU officials — spokesman
Asked to specify Moscow’s expectations from the meeting, Dmitry Peskov repeated that Moscow was unaware if the event would take place at all
US set to turn Africa into battle arena for resources — newspaper
According to the newspaper, from Africa the US wants minerals, energy access and influence, mainly to counter China
Decision to permanently freeze Russian assets would cause irreparable damage to EU — Orban
The Hungarian Prime Minister affirmed that Budapest will "do everything possible to restore the legal order"
Maduro, Putin confirm strategic nature of Venezuela-Russia relations
Vladimir Putin strongly supported Nicolas Maduro in his efforts to promote peace, political stability, economic development, and social protection for the Venezuelan people, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said
US considering idea of creating G7 alternative with Russia — Politico
This proposal was reportedly included in the unpublished version of the National Security Strategy
German expert calls Rutte's call to prepare for war 'dangerous madness'
BSW foreign affairs expert Sevim Dagdelen emphasized that either Mark Rutte is distorting history, or he is advocating for the next aggressive war
Liberation of Seversk opens road to Slavyansk — DPR official
"Slavyansk is another major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the republic," Igor Kimakovsky said
Six countries to participate in next week’s meeting on Afghanistan in Iran
The meeting in Tehran will bring together special representatives for Afghanistan from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China and Russia
Kiev, Europe buy time and seek ways to continue Ukraine conflict, senator says
According to Alexander Voloshin, for Vladimir Zelensky, as well as for his patrons, the continuation of the conflict is the only chance for "political survival and further enrichment at the expense of the lives of ordinary Ukrainians"
NATO builds up forces on borders of Russia-Belarus Union State — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO member states try convincing the world community that they are preparing not for war, but for some kind of just peace in Ukraine, seeking "some kind of role in the settlement"
EU's grandiose fraud, Putin's possible visit to Turkey: Peskov's statements
Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on Ukraine in depth
Zelensky set to disrupt elections in Ukraine as he cannot win — expert
According to Vladimir Karasev, if presidential elections are held in Ukraine, candidates endorsed by either the UK or the US will make it to the final round
No Trump-Putin talk on Russian leader's conversation with Maduro — White House
Earlier, the Kremlin press service reported that Vladimir Putin had held a phone call with Nicolas Maduro and expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people
Press review: Kiev sets unacceptable peace terms while Thailand-Cambodia tensions flare
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 11th
Russian troops liberate Liman community in Kharkov Region — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 145 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a foreign-made radar station in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
West must grasp consequences of Russian assets seizure — Foreign Ministry
"Such steps will inevitably affect the stability of the eurozone and the attractiveness of the EU jurisdiction for foreign investors, primarily from Asian and Middle Eastern countries," Maria Zakharova said
Russia, Laos need to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation — Shoigu
"There’s a significant amount of work to be done," the Russian Security Council Secretary said
Moscow may not like new version of US peace plan — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov said that Russia has to see what the Americans agree on with the Europeans and Ukrainians
Creation of buffer zone proceeds according to plan — Putin
The elimination of encircled enemy groups on the eastern bank of the Oskol River and in Dimitrov continues
Kiev tried to attack chemical facilities — Russian Defense Ministry
Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops Major General Alexey Rtishchev pointed to the Ukrainian army’s attempts to destroy hazardous chemical sites in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, creating the threat of chemical exposure to civilians in the region
Explosion damages residential building in Tver — TASS correspondent
Information about casualties is being verified
