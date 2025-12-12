ROME, December 12. /TASS/. The clause proposed by Ukraine for a peaceful settlement regarding Kiev's accession to the EU by January 1, 2027, has not been agreed upon with the Europeans, the Corriere della Sera newspaper stated.

According to its report, Vladimir Zelensky proposes an accelerated procedure for joining the EU by 2027. The condition for an accelerated procedure was included in the Russia-US plan, while the European response contained very vague wording: "Ukraine will become a member of the EU." "However, the deadline of 2027 was not agreed upon with Brussels or European capitals. Until now, the mentioned date was 2030," the newspaper said. At the same time, it is noted that Kiev is willing to forgo some economic benefits, such as EU agricultural subsidies, to expedite the process.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that including Ukraine's accession to the EU in the US plan would help overcome Hungary's veto. At the same time, she pointed out that the decision on this issue should be made by the association’s member states on the basis of the results achieved and "merit."

In June 2022, Ukraine and Moldova were granted EU candidate status. Tough conditions were set for the upcoming accession negotiations concerning judicial reform and the fight against corruption. Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Montenegro currently hold official EU candidate status. The Balkan countries and Turkey have been waiting for years for the process to be completed.