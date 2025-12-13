Trump will not dictate to Europe how to build relations with Russia — US blogger

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The updated US National Security Strategy demonstrates a change in line for Washington, which refuses to dictate to Europe what course it should take towards Russia, with which US President Donald Trump intends to build constructive cooperation, American political commentator and Russia Up Close host Eddie Gonzales told TASS.

What stands out in this new strategy is something many Europeans already express, he said. "Ordinary people want an end to the conflict [in Ukraine], yet their governments continue moving in the opposite direction. Washington appears to acknowledge this disconnect and openly criticizes European allies on immigration, political direction, and broader cultural policy," Gonzales explained.

The recent visit to Moscow by special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner "aligns with this trend," he noted. "Their presence suggests that diplomacy - at least behind the scenes - is back on the table. It is also noteworthy that the new US National Security Strategy does not explicitly label Russia as a 'security threat', as previous documents did. This may indicate that US-Russia relations have reached a more pragmatic, mutually understood phase," the blogger said.

"The new NSS marks a significant departure from earlier approaches, framing the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and the restoration of 'strategic stability with Russia' as a core US interest," Gonzales stressed.

"This strategy signals that Trump is once again steering foreign policy. Brussels and other European capitals are now left to defend their own interests regarding Russia, as the US shifts away from its traditional stance toward European allies on this issue," he added.

"Donald Trump clearly believes stability with Russia serves America’s long-term interests - and he appears willing to tell Europeans to manage their relationship with Moscow on their own terms, without automatic US backing," the expert concluded.