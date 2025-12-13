Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 28 UAVs over the territory of the Saratov Region, four over the territory of the Voronezh Region, four over the territory of the Rostov Region, two were downed over the territory of the Belgorod Region, two over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, and one over the territory of the Volgograd Region," the report said.