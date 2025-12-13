MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West units eliminated over 220 Ukrainian troops and destroyed a Bastion multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West Spokesman Leonid Sharov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, Battlegroup West units, including unmanned systems forces, destroyed over 220 enemy personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a British-made Snatch armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, a Bastion multiple rocket launcher, an artillery weapon and eight ammunition depots," the spokesman reported.

Supported by artillery, heavy flamethrower systems and aircraft, Battlegroup West units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two assault brigades and a National Guard brigade of the Ukrainian army near Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Boguslavka, Glushkovka, Yatskovka, Drobyshevo and Krasny Liman, he specified.

In addition, the Battlegroup West’s air defense crews suppressed 21 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and 38 Vampire heavy attack drones of the Ukrainian army, the spokesman reported.