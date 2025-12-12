EU to rue indefinite freezing of Russian assets — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Special Presidential Envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev highlighted that if the European Union moves to indefinitely freeze Russian assets, it will be the worst decision it has ever made.

"[Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban emphasizes the unlawfulness of the EU actions, which undermine the entire Western legal and financial system and will have even more serious consequences for Europe than the civilization-destroying censorship, mass migration, migrant crime, and bureaucratic stupidity," he wrote on his X account in response to Orban’s post.

Earlier on December 12, the Hungarian Prime Minister noted in a post on X that a possible decision by the EU Council to permanently freeze Russian assets in Europe would cause irreparable damage to the European Union.

The EU Council is expected to officially enshrine the decision on the indefinite freezing of Russian assets in Europe today.

Frozen Russian assets

A regular meeting of EU economic and finance ministers is taking place in Brussels on December 12. One of the main topics on the agenda will be the further fate of Russian assets frozen in European banks. However, final decisions are to be made at the EU summit scheduled for December 18-19.

The European Commission hopes to secure a decision at the December 18-19 summit to expropriate 210 billion euros in Russian assets, 185 billion euros of which are blocked on the Euroclear platform in Belgium. Belgium opposes this decision, demanding legally binding guarantees from all EU countries that they will compensate the Kingdom for the financial losses caused by potential Russian retaliatory measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the confiscation of Russian assets being discussed in Europe would be an act of theft. Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko told TASS that the Belgian leadership has already been presented with options for responding to the possible seizure of Russian assets by Western countries. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow will not leave such actions unanswered.