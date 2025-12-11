DONETSK, December 11. /TASS/. The liberation of Seversk in the north of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) opens the road to Slavyansk, which is a major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the DPR, told TASS.

"Slavyansk is another major hub of the Ukrainian armed forces in the north of the republic. With the liberation of Seversk, the road to it opens," he said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported earlier that Vladimir Putin had received detailed reports on the complete transfer of Seversk to the control of the Russian Armed Forces.

The liberation of Seversk by the Russian army in the DPR provides an opportunity for new successful offensives and brings the restoration of peaceful life in Donbass closer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier at a meeting on the situation in the special military operation zone.

"The liberation of the city of Seversk and successful offensive actions in this direction bring much closer a new — successful, I have no doubt about it — offensive in other directions and the expulsion of Ukrainian armed formations from our territory, the restoration of peaceful life on the land of Donbass," he said.