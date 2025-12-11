Russian PM takes part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s meeting

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is taking part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.

Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries are expected to discuss further deepening of Eurasian economic integration. Particular attention will be paid to functioning of the domestic market of member-states and development of interaction in energy, industrial and agricultural spheres. The council is the EAEU authority and consists of prime ministers of its member-nations.