Putin concludes his visit to Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his two-day visit to Turkmenistan. The Kremlin press service released footage of the Russian leader boarding the presidential plane at Ashgabat airport.

Putin arrived in the country on December 11 to participate in the International Peace and Trust Forum. In addition, he held a series of bilateral meetings, including with the leaders of Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Pakistan.

The Russian president also took part in celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's declaration of neutrality on December 12.