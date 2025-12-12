Russian boxer Gassiev captures World Boxing Association heavyweight title

DUBAI, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Murat Gassiev has won the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular heavyweight title. In a 12-round bout in Dubai, he defeated Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, who held the belt, by knockout in the sixth round.

The fight proceeded at a slow pace with few highlights. Pulev dominated the fight, though Gassiev remained aggressive and applied pressure, closing down his opponent's space. Pulev was leading by a small margin until the sixth round, after which the fight suddenly turned sour. The Russian landed a left hook, sending the Bulgarian to the canvas. Pulev was unable to get up within the allotted 10 seconds.

Gassiev, 32, regained his world title after seven years. In 2016, he won the International Boxing Federation (IBF) cruiserweight title, defeating fellow countryman Denis Lebedev, and subsequently defended it once. In 2018, Gassiev added the WBA belt to his IBF title, defeating Cuban Yuniel Dorticos. After losing to Ukrainian Alexander Usik in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in 2018, the Russian gave up two world champion titles. Gassiev now has 33 wins (26 by knockout) and 2 losses.