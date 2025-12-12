TASS opens regional information center in Kaliningrad

KALININGRAD, December 12. /TASS/. The regional information center "TASS Kaliningrad" has officially opened in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad and now stands as the seventh TASS news bureau in the country, joining those in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Pyatigorsk, Vladivostok, and Rostov-on-Don.

The launch of "TASS Kaliningrad" will provide residents of Russia's westernmost region with accelerated access to timely news on federal and local government decisions, major economic and social developments, as well as noteworthy stories from the cultural, sporting, scientific, and everyday life of the Kaliningrad Region.

The "TASS Kaliningrad" center will host the agency's state-of-the-art press center, a venue designed to foster open dialogue between government representatives, businesses, public organizations, and the media.

"Our mandate is consistent with the agency's original purpose, defined upon its foundation by Emperor Nicholas II in 1904. This mandate is the defense of our country's information borders. Witness the numerous disinformation attacks directed at Russia, especially against the Kaliningrad Region. TASS uses sophisticated AI-driven mechanisms to identify fake news. We will support all colleagues operating here in the battle for information purity and truth, so that no one can sow chaos through psychological information warfare," TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

He stressed that journalists at "TASS Kaliningrad" are tasked with raising the profile of regional news to a national level. "We possess the tools to amplify Kaliningrad's voice. As Russia's principal state news agency, TASS addresses a longstanding deficit in federal media presence in the region. While not positioning itself in direct competition with any media outlet, TASS offers a platform for dialogue among public organizations, government, businesses, and our colleagues in the information sphere," Kondrashov added.

Operating in close synergy with other TASS news bureaus across the country, "TASS Kaliningrad" will substantially improve the reporting on the significant contribution of the westernmost Federal District to Russia's socio-economic development.