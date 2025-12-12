Ukraine circulating peace plan versions to undermine agreements — ex-Ukrainian PM

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to float various versions of a peace plan to disrupt any potential agreements and shift blame onto Russia, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov has told TASS.

"The goal is clear, to derail agreements and find someone to blame. As always, Russia will be the culprit. It’s obvious, they will sabotage talks and then claim, 'We’re ready, but he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] refuses to agree,'" Azarov stated when asked why Ukraine proposes different documents as agreements.

He emphasized that such disinformation tactics from Ukraine will continue.

US plan and Kiev’s position

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point peace plan for settlement in Ukraine. The document sparked dissatisfaction in Kiev and among its European partners, who sought significant revisions. On November 23, the US and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, US President Donald Trump stated that the initial peace plan had been revised to reflect Moscow and Kiev’s positions, with only a few contentious issues remaining. Following this, US representatives held talks with Ukrainian delegates in Florida and Russian officials in Moscow.

However, on December 8, Vladimir Zelensky announced that a new version of the peace plan, drafted during his meeting with European leaders, would be handed over to the US on Tuesday evening. He claimed the plan had been "reduced from 28 to 20 points," and a compromise on territorial issues "has not yet been found." On December 11, ABC News, citing a Ukrainian official, reported that Ukraine had submitted a new 20-point peace plan to the US.