Israeli special forces conduct sweep of villages in southern Syria — agency

BEIRUT, December 12. /TASS/. Special forces of the Israeli army entered Syrian territory and conducted search operations in several settlements in the south of the Quneitra Governorate, the SANA news agency reported.

According to the news outlet, Israeli troops in eight armored vehicles advanced toward the villages of Adnaniyah, Umm al-Azam, and Rwayhinah, where they detained several people suspected of belonging to radical groups during searches of local residents’ homes. Another special forces unit carried out an operation in the villages of Al-Mushayrifah, Rasm al-Halabi, and Umm Batna, blocking the roads leading to them.

In the neighboring Daraa Governorate, Israeli mechanized patrols were spotted near the Yarmuk River. They crossed the Syrian border and began clearing the surrounding area.

Al Mayadeen TV reported that a squadron of Israeli fighter jets entered Syrian airspace over the southern regions of the country in the morning and carried out reconnaissance flights at medium altitude. No reports of strikes on ground targets have so far emerged.

On November 28, Israeli forces carried out air and artillery strikes on the village of Beit Jinn in the southwest of the Damascus Governorate, killing 13 people and injuring at least 25 others, including women and children. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned "Israel’s criminal act" and held the Jewish state responsible for the continuing aggressive attacks.