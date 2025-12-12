Ukrainian army attacks Belgorod Region with around 30 drones in one day

BELGOROD, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked several settlements in the Belgorod Region with nearly 30 drones and fired more than 15 munitions over the past day, the region’s operational command reported on its Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky District, the city of Grayvoron, the settlements of Gorkovsky, Hotmyzhsk, and Chapaevsky, as well as the villages of Bezymeno, Gora-Podol, Dorogosch, Moshchenoye, Sankovo, and Spodaryushino came under two attacks involving 10 munitions and 10 drones, one of which was shot down. In the village of Dorogosch, an FPV drone attack broke the windows of a private house. In the village of Sankovo, a drone struck a passenger car, breaking the windows and damaging the body. The fence and windows of a nearby house were also damaged," the operational command wrote.

In the Belgorodsky District, Ukrainian forces launched one FPV drone, which caused no damage. In the Volokonovsky District, three UAVs damaged a truck and three outbuildings on the grounds of a private residence. The Valuysky District came under attack from four UAVs, one drone hit the Borisovsky District, while four UAVs dropped eight explosive devices and two munitions on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. Five FPV drones targeted the Shebekinsky District, but caused no damage.