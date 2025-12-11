Talks on Ukraine ongoing, contacts continue — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Contacts on the Ukrainian settlement continue, and Russia is doing everything possible to achieve a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"As for the negotiation process, it is ongoing, and contacts are continuing. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has spoken about this repeatedly," she said.

"Our priority is pursuing peace. We are doing everything possible to achieve this, as we have done from the outset," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova noted that there is diplomacy that "must take place behind closed doors in order to be effective." "This is so that the processes that have just begun do not fall apart," she added.

Washington had previously proposed a 28-point plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine. The document caused discontent among Kiev and its European partners, who tried to significantly revise it. Later, US President Donald Trump stated that the initial plan had been revised to address the concerns of both Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few contentious issues. US representatives held talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida and with the Russian side in Moscow.

On December 8, Vladimir Zelensky promised to submit a 20-point peace plan to the US, developed during his meeting with European leaders. On December 10, they presented Trump with a proposal for Ukraine to make territorial concessions as part of a plan to settle the conflict.