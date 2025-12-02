MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, December 2. /TASS/. An agreement to resolve the situation in Ukraine must address the root causes of the special military operation, Russian Presidential Press secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

"We want peace. Why aren't we concluding a peace agreement immediately? It's very difficult. There were root causes for our president's decision to launch the special military operation. First, we must reach an agreement that addresses these root causes," he said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the Russia-India summit in New Delhi.

Peskov noted that a number of future issues remain to be resolved. "Does Ukraine intend to continue seeking NATO membership? We are against it, because it would pose a threat to our country. Does Ukraine intend to seek the deployment of foreign troops or NATO forces on its territory near our borders? We are against it. There are many, many other issues that need to be resolved during peace talks. So this is a very complex task. First, we must define the framework," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

As he announcing the launch of the special military operation on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the goal as protecting people who had been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years, and the main objectives as the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Putin also noted that the military development of Ukrainian territory by the North Atlantic Alliance is unacceptable to Russia.