US President Trump sincerely seeks ways to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump sincerely seeks ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict through political and diplomatic methods, and Russia welcomes this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"One of his [Trump's] most notable and major [presidential] campaign slogans regarding foreign policy was about the prompt resolution of the Ukrainian conflict," Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion with foreign ambassadors in Moscow.

"We should pay tribute to the current American leader as after his return to the White House, he really took up this issue and, in our assessment, sincerely seeks to help address the conflict through political and diplomatic methods. We welcome this," the Russian foreign minister noted.

However, Russia’s top diplomat pointed out that not only aspirations should be most important for resolving the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, but it would also require practical steps to eliminate the root causes of the conflict, which Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the Russian government have repeatedly outlined.

On December 3, Russian President Putin and special envoy of the American leader Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, held negotiations in Moscow until well after midnight.

Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov described the meeting as constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options of a peace plan, including the territorial issue, and agreed to maintain contact.

On December 6, the United States and Ukraine completed three-day talks in Florida. Following the talks, Witkoff and Kushner had a phone call with Zelensky. According to the Axios news website, the talks are geared to find a new approach to settling the territorial issue.

Alaska Summit

Since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.

The Alaska Summit took place at a military base near the city of Anchorage in mid-August 2025. The meeting between the leaders of Russia and the US lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US president’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side, namely presidential aides and the top diplomats.