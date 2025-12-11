MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has no chance of being legally re-elected for a new term, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Zelensky obviously wants to remain in power. There is no doubt about that. But at the same time, no one doubts that he has zero chances of being re-elected legally. He will only be able to win by using the so-called Moldovan scenario, which the West has already tested, involving voters from the Ukrainian diaspora living in Europe, the US, Canada, and other countries," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova explained that this refers to the very same scheme that "has now been tested under the watchful eye of [Moldovan President Maia] Sandu."