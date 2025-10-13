LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminate an average of about 4,000 Ukrainian troops in fighting in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) every week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for the Lugansk People’s Republic, about 4,000 Ukrainian militants are eliminated every week in three areas, including the Kupyansk, Svatovo-Kremennaya and Donetsk sectors. Ukrainian forces are currently also suffering major losses near Seversk," he specified.

The military expert noted that the losses that Kiev was facing in the Krasny Liman area weren’t as heavy as in the Seversk zone.