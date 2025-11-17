Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet showcased in Middle East first time

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s latest fifth-generation multirole fighter, the Su-57, is making its Middle Eastern debut at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Having previously been showcased in China and India, the sleek and advanced aircraft is now capturing attention in the Middle East.

The Su-57 is piloted by Sergey Bogdan, Chief Pilot of the Sukhoi Design Bureau at United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), and a holder of the Hero of Russia title. His expertise will be on display as the Su-57’s flight demonstration takes center stage, promising to be a highlight of Russia’s presence at the event.

The Dubai Airshow runs from November 17 to 21, offering a premier platform for aerospace innovation and international collaboration.