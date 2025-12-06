EU sets unrealistic rules to punish companies that reject censorship — Durov

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The European Union has been establishing rules that are impossible to follow in order to punish companies that refuse to violate the freedom of speech, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said.

"The EU imposes impossible rules so it can punish tech firms that refuse to silently censor free speech. We saw the same in France: a baseless ‘criminal investigation,’ then intelligence services offering to help with it if Telegram quietly censored speech in Romania and Moldova," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, the EU exclusively targets platforms that host inconvenient or dissenting speech. At the same time, platforms that algorithmically silence people are left largely untouched, despite far more serious illegal content issues, he added.