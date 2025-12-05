Russia, India to reach trade turnover target 'much earlier' than 2030 — Modi

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India may reach the goal of increasing trade turnover to $100 bln ahead of schedule, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Earlier, the leaders of the two countries agreed to reach $100 bln in trade turnover by 2030, he noted. "We held detailed talks yesterday. I believe we don't need to wait until 2030; we can achieve this goal much sooner," Modi said at the Russian-Indian business forum in New Delhi.

Negotiations have already started to establish a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he said, adding that Russia and India can "in a very short time <...> achieve very ambitious goals, whether in business or diplomacy."