Russia, India start discussing joint production of Il-114 aircraft

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russia and India have started discussing joint production of the Superjet and Il-114 aircraft, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s Rostec Sergey Chemezov told Izvestia.

"In the civilian sector, we are participating in negotiations for the first time right now, I'm talking about Rostec. We've already started discussing the issue of joint production of the Superjet and Il-114," he said.

A memorandum on the joint production of the aircraft has already been signed between the Indian state corporation Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), Chemezov added.

UAC chief executive Vadim Badekha said earlier that the corporation and India’s HAL were working on the SSJ aircraft production in India, with supplies of components produced in India to Russia among the goals.