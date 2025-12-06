Von der Leyen, Merz fail to convince Belgian PM to authorize seizure of Russian assets

BRUSSELS, December 6. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have so far failed to convince Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever to agree to the European Commission’s plan to seize immobilized Russian assets under the guise of a ‘reparations loan’ to Ukraine.

"We had a very constructive exchange on this matter," von der Leyen wrote on X. "We agreed to continue our discussions with the aim of reaching a consensus at the European Council meeting on December 18."

Earlier, Brussels hosted a meeting of ambassadors from the 27 EU member states, where the European Commission’s initiative to seize sovereign Russian assets was discussed. It also produced no practical result.