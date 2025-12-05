Russian ambassador to Germany warns of large-scale consequences in case of asset seizure

BERLIN, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev says taking Moscow's sovereign assets without its consent is theft and will carry heavy consequences.

"Any transactions with sovereign Russian assets that are not coordinated with Russia are a theft. It is also obvious that the theft of Russian state funds will have large-scale consequences," the diplomat told AFP news agency.

He said there are no "legal mechanisms" for the plans to appropriate the Bank of Russia's assets held in the Belgian Euroclear depository.

"This step, unprecedented in world history, is capable of destroying the business reputation of the European Union and plunging European governments into endless lawsuits," Nechaev said. "We are sure that Brussels and Berlin understand this."

"The neo-Nazi regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky, on whom Europe continues to rely, is in bad shape. Considerable funds are needed to maintain viability of the Kiev regime and continue the war ‘to the last Ukrainian’, which the Europeans do not have," he said.

According to Nechayev, in such circumstances the idea of stealing Russian assets and using them in the interests of Kiev "may seem tempting to some people. In fact, this is a path to legal anarchy and destruction of the foundations of the global financial system, which will primarily hit the European Union."

The diplomat said that in this context, to implement a criminal scheme to seize the assets, "hysteria is being fomented in Europe related to Russia's alleged preparations for an attack on one or more NATO countries." He said that "this baseless nonsense" has been repeatedly denied by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the same time, Russia, of course, is ready to repel aggression against itself," Nechayev said. He called on European politicians to "reduce the intensity of dangerous militaristic rhetoric" and noted that Moscow is ready for a serious discussion of US President Donald Trump's peace initiatives that would take into account Russia's security interests and help eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict.

"It is unfortunate that this scenario, apparently, does not meet the interests of some European politicians who continue to dream of inflicting a 'strategic defeat' on Russia," the diplomat said. "In Europe, which does not have its own peace plan for Ukraine, all formats of dialogue with Russia have been cut off, and today they are doing everything to disrupt progress towards a peaceful settlement, as it was in the spring of 2022."

This is why it is not surprising that the mediation potential of some European countries in conflict resolution is "practically nil" today.