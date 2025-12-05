US lobbies EU countries to block plans to use frozen Russian assets — Bloomberg

BRUSSELS, December 5. /TASS/. The United States is working with several EU countries to block the European Commission’s plans to use Russia’s immobilized assets which Washington has been mulling as part of its proposals to enable peace talks with Moscow, Bloomberg reported.

Also, the United States suggested using the assets to fund its postwar investments, Bloomberg added.

So far, Belgium, Hungary and Slovakia have opposed the EC’s initiative.

EU leaders have been adamant that how to use the assets is a European matter, Bloomberg added. The news agency quoted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as saying there is "no possibility of leaving the money we mobilize to the US."

Merz, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are scheduled to gather in Brussels for a lunch closed to the media later on Friday in a bid to persuade the Belgian head of government to soften his stance and support the expropriation plan. A broader discussion will be held at an EU summit on December 18-19.

There are about €210 billion worth of immobilized Russian assets in Europe, including €185 billion held by Euroclear. Neither the EC nor EU countries have officially disclosed where the remaining €25 billion are held. Earlier, in an interview with TASS, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar stated that regardless of the scheme used to justify the expropriation of Russia’s sovereign assets, it would be theft. He stressed that Russia’s retaliatory measures "will follow immediately and will force the West to count its losses."