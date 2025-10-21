Rosatom to build NPP in Ethiopia based on modern VVER-1200 reactor — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A nuclear power plant (NPP) will be built on the basis of the modern and safe VVER-1200 technology in Ethiopia with Rosatom’s participation, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Evgeniy Terekhin told TASS.

"A new practical step towards the project's implementation was the signing of an action plan between the Rosatom state corporation and the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation in Moscow on September 25, 2025," he said, adding that "this refers to the construction of a power plant on the basis of the modern and safe VVER-1200 technology."

Cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy could become the "flagship area of economic and technological partnership" between Russia and Ethiopia, the diplomat added.

The action plan in question is "not an international treaty, but a flexible framework working document for structured interaction," which "lays the foundation for a large-scale effort that includes not only design, but also the creation of the nuclear industry in Ethiopia, and the training of national personnel in strict accordance with IAEA and international safety standards," he noted.