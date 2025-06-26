MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine is quite capable of using any weapon against Russia, including a ‘dirty bomb’ made of radioactive waste, but Russia would be ready to repel any threats, a Russian senator said.

"The use of radioactive weapons is a very serious step entailing no less serious consequences. Hopefully, the Kiev regime is well aware of that. But, regrettably, anything can be expected from Kiev. Over recent months we have seen the Zelensky regime embarking on a path of terrorism. The reason is probably that it is much cheaper to organize acts of sabotage that hold the entire front," Natalia Nikonorova, a member of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, and former foreign minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told TASS.

She stressed that Russia "is ready to respond proportionally to any threat."

When asked to comment on the probability of Ukraine’s using a "dirty bomb" against Russia at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia always responds to any threats against it "in a tit-for-tat and proportional manner." "Therefore, our response would be extremely tough and, most likely, catastrophic - not only for the neo-Nazi regime, but unfortunately for Ukraine itself," Putin stated.