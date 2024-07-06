MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated the village of Sokol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position.

Battlegroup North units deliver strikes on Ukrainian personnel, hardware

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have delivered strikes on personnel from four Ukrainian brigades over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, strikes were delivered near Volchansk, Staritsa and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region.

Battlegroup North units thwart five Ukrainian counterattacks over 24 hours

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have repelled five Ukrainian counterattacks over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Five attacks by the formations of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd assault brigade and the East special-op team have been thwarted over the past 24 hours," it said in a statement.

Russian air defense systems take down 3 Storm Shadow missiles, HARM missile

Russian air defense systems have shot down three Storm Shadow missiles, a HARM missile and three HIMARS shells, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that 55 unmanned aerial vehicles have been taken down.