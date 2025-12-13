Fico calls for restoration of work of commissions for economic cooperation with Russia

BRATISLAVA, December 13. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has called for the restoration of relations between the republic and Russia and the convening of commissions on economic cooperation.

"I have called and will continue to call for the restoration of relations [with Russia]," Fico said on Slovak Radio. "I will ask the foreign minister to resume meetings of the commissions that the countries have on economic cooperation as soon as possible."

Slovakia, as the prime minister always emphasizes, pursues a foreign policy "oriented to all four sides of the world." His government, he says, is interested in fully normalizing relations with Russia and immediately ending the conflict in Ukraine.

After the settlement of the situation in Ukraine, according to the Fico, Western countries will focus their efforts on restoring cooperation with Russia as soon as possible.

"All this [they] will do after the end of the war. Let's not be naive! As soon as the war ends, every Western country will flee there. You have never seen so much hypocrisy in your life, as you will see," the prime minister said.

He considers the attempts of the European Commission to ban his republic from buying gas in Russia absurd. Bratislava intends to challenge these actions in court together with Hungary.

"We are going to file a lawsuit against the EC," Fico said.