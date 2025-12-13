{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Orban says EU use of Russian assets would mean declaration of war

"Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme," Hungarian Prime Minister said

BUDAPEST, December 14. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union’s use of frozen Russian assets would, in essence, amount to a declaration of war.

"Bypassing Hungary and raping European law in broad daylight, the Brusselians are making moves to seize frozen Russian assets - a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they demand 135 bln euro more from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not play along in this twisted Brusselian scheme," Orban was quoted as saying by Zoltan Kovacs, State Secretary for International Communications and Relations at the Prime Minister’s Office, in a post on the social media platform X.

Earlier, the Council of the European Union has made a decision on an indefinite freeze on Russia’s sovereign assets. The European Commission hopes to secure, at the EU summit scheduled for December 18-19, a decision by member states to expropriate 210 bln euro in Russian assets, of which 185 bln euro are blocked at the Euroclear platform.

