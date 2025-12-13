UN commission arrives in southern Syria to record Israeli violations

TUNIS, December 14. /TASS/. A UN mission has arrived in the province of Quneitra in southwestern Syria to document Israeli violations, Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The channel said the visit coincided with a new Israeli operation in the province, where six armored vehicles entered its southern regions and searched four houses.

After the change of power in Syria in December 2024, special forces of the Israeli army clean up the province of Quneitra almost daily. The raids are accompanied by searches and detentions of civilians.

On November 28, Israel launched air and artillery strikes on the village of Beit Jan in the southwest of Damascus province, killing 13 people and injuring at least 25, including women and children. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's "criminal act" and blamed the Jewish state for the ongoing aggressive attacks.