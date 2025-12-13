MELITOPOL, December 13. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Dnepr and East battlegroups have inflicted damage on units of nine brigades and regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and continue a successful offensive in the Zaporozhye Region, the region’s governor Evgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy’s mechanized, coastal defense, and territorial defense brigades in the area of the settlement of Razumovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Units of the East battlegroup continued advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses. They inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Gulyaypole and Ternovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," he wrote.

Balitsky added that Russian units are advancing methodically, liberating the territory of the Zaporozhye Region.