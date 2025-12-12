Internationally wanted human trafficker eliminated in Libya — news outlet

TUNIS, December 12. /TASS/. The Libyan Security Threats Combating Agency has announced the elimination of an internationally wanted leader of a human trafficking group, the Al Wasat news outlet reported.

According to the agency’s statement, Ahmed al-Dabbashi, also known as al-Amu, was killed during an operation to arrest his associates in Sabratha, a city located west of Tripoli. "The killing took place during an operation to arrest his criminal group on the basis of a warrant issued by the prosecutor's office," the news outlet said. Security forces raided the gang's headquarters, resulting in several of al-Amu's associates being injured and his brother being detained.

Al-Amu led the largest human trafficking group in western Libya. Since 2017, he has been on the UN Security Council's sanctions list and has been wanted by the International Criminal Court. In June 2024, Libya’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for al-Amu for committing numerous crimes in Sabratha. Al-Dabbashi, for his part, has consistently denied all allegations of organizing illegal migration channels and human trafficking.