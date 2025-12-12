Nearly 1,500 people evacuated from Moscow’s VTB Arena due to bomb threat

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies are checking the VTB Arena in northwestern Moscow after receiving an anonymous bomb threat report, emergency services told TASS.

"An anonymous report was received about an impending explosion at the arena. About 1,500 people have been evacuated," a source said.

Firefighters and ambulances have arrived on the scene. The arena is being inspected.

According to the poster, a concert began at 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) at the arena. The Arena Plaza shopping center is also located in the building.

Since November 2019, Russia has experienced reports of alleged bomb threats at various locations. Unknown individuals have sent emails containing information about bomb threats at courts, schools, shopping centers, stores, universities, train stations, and airports. After investigation, all of the threats were found to be false.