No dark spots in history of Russia-Iraq relations, says Putin

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russia and Iraq have long-standing relations, in the history of which there has not been a single dark spot, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid.

"We have very deep, long-standing relations. And in the history of these relations, there has not been a single dark spot," the Russian leader emphasized.

The president added that Russia and Iraq have always had very good relations. "Despite all the turbulent events in the region, both in your country and in ours, as strange as it may seem, we have always maintained these good relations," Putin noted.