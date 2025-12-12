European Parliament seeks to block video event involving Russia, EU — MEP

BRUSSELS, December 12. /TASS/. The European Parliament seeks to hinder a videoconference that is supposed to bring together its members and Russian lawmakers in an effort "to help restore true parliamentary diplomacy," the event’s organizer Fernand Kartheiser, a European Parliament member who represents Luxembourg, told TASS.

"It’s about real parliamentary diplomacy, as opposed to the official policy of boycott (pursued by Brussels - TASS)," he stressed.

Kartheiser emphasized that he had announced neither the date of the upcoming video conference nor its participants in advance because he sought "to protect them from a potential crackdown by the European Parliament or certain political groups, which aim to hinder this kind of dialogue by creating an atmosphere of fear," he added.