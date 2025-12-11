Opposition fears Orban may assume presidency of Hungary — Bloomberg

BUDAPEST, December 11. /TASS/. Hungary's opposition says that Prime Minister Viktor Orban may assume presidency if his Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Union party loses the parliamentary elections, Bloomberg reported citing a source.

As Orban fears the failure of his Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Union party in the parliamentary polls, the source says he is considering expanding the powers of the president so that the office is the most powerful in the country, Bloomberg says.

However, the source admits that this was just one of the scenarios that the Hungarian opposition is considering.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April. The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Union party is facing a serious challenge from the opposition force Respect and Freedom, better known as Tisza.