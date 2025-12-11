Afghanistan bans citizens from fighting overseas, deeming it 'sinful' — Al Arabiya

DUBAI, December 11. /TASS/. The authorities of Afghanistan have banned citizens from taking part in hostilities on the territory of other states and have introduced punishments for violating the new rules, according to a government document obtained by the Al Arabiya television channel.

"No Afghani national is permitted to travel to other countries to participate in combat or tactical operations," a resolution adopted following a meeting of Afghan Islamic figures reads.

The ban is reportedly of a religious nature. According to the document, non-compliance with this prohibition will be considered a sin. The authorities have received the right to punish violators without restrictions.

Furthermore, the authorities have banned the use of Afghan territory for actions against other states. The text of the document emphasizes the citizens' duty to defend the country from any threats.

A senior Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al Arabiya that the meeting which resulted in the adoption of the document "has no connection to the clashes with Pakistan" that erupted in October. The parties reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire that same month.

Sources for the television channel reported that approximately one thousand religious figures from across Afghanistan participated in the event where the new rules were adopted. The country’s prime minister, Hassan Akhund, also took part in the meeting.