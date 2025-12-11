OPEC+ surpasses November oil output plan by 23,000 bpd

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. In November 2025, the eight OPEC+ countries that are voluntarily reducing oil production increased output by 126,000 barrels per day (bpd) instead of the planned 137,000 bpd, yet still produced 23,000 bpd more than the agreed target when voluntary compensation adjustments are taken into account, according to a report from OPEC.

In November, the eight OPEC+ countries were supposed to increase oil production by 101,000 bpd compared with October, taking into account their obligations to compensate for overproduction, to reach 32.933 mln bpd. In reality, production rose by 126,000 bpd to 32.956 mln bpd. Thus, output exceeded the plan by 23,000 bpd.

In November, Kazakhstan produced 265,000 bpd above its quota including compensation; Oman nearly met its target, exceeding it by only 1,000 bpd.

The UAE produced 11,000 bpd below its OPEC+ plan, Russia - 165,000 bpd, Iraq - 53,000 bpd, Algeria - 2,000 bpd; Saudi Arabia - 8,000 bpd, and Kuwait - 4,000 bpd.

Since early 2024, the eight OPEC+ members (Russia, Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia) had been voluntarily reducing oil production by a combined 2.2 mln bpd. Beginning in April 2025, these countries started gradually returning the reduced barrels to the market, and by September the OPEC+ group had fully exited the 2.2 mln bpd voluntary cuts - one year ahead of the original plan.

In October, OPEC+ states began gradually rolling back the 1.65 mln bpd production cut, agreeing to raise output by 137,000 bpd. For November and December, they approved the same increase.

At their most recent meeting, the eight OPEC+ countries decided to maintain the suspension of further production increases in the Q1 of 2026, keeping quotas at their December 2025 levels.