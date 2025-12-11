Ukraine launches drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region over past 24 hours

BELGOROD, December 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have attacked settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region using six drones and firing eight munitions over the past 24 hours, the regional crisis center said in a statement on Telegram.

"One drone was intercepted over the Volokonovsky district. There was no damage. A man was hospitalized yesterday after being injured when a drone detonated in the territory of a private house in the city of Graivoron on December 9. After getting medical assistance, he continues treatment on an outpatient basis," the statement says.

The Ukrainian armed forces launched aerial attacks on the Belgorod district, damaging four vehicles. In the city of Belgorod, debris from downed aerial targets damaged a facility premises and four private houses. Two enemy UAVs attacked the Borisovsky district, damaging a garage and a private house.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attacks with eight munitions and five explosive devices dropped from UAVs, while the Rovensky district was attacked by one fixed-wing UAV, with no damage. Two UAVS attacked settlements in the Shebekinsky district where the roof of a farm building caught fire.