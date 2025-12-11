EU countries request €50 bln from EC to make shells, missiles, air defense systems

BRUSSELS, December 11. /TASS/. EU countries have requested €50 billion from the European Commission for the production of projectiles, missiles, and air and missile defense systems under the 150 billion SAFE weapons program, EC representative Tom Rainier said.

He said that the EU countries have requested 50 billion euros for air defense and missile defense, ammunition and missiles projects, €6 billion for drones and means of combating them and €13 billion euros for the creation of offshore platforms.

Rainier noted that 65% of the 691 projects submitted to the European Commission by 19 EU countries involve joint purchases of military assets and equipment. He said that when allocating funding, the European Commission will give priority to multilateral military projects, rather than financing individual defense companies operating in only one EU country.