SEOUL, August 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has awarded the titles of Hero of the People's Republic to the commanders and soldiers of the Korean People's Army who took part in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian formations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

This was the first such ceremony and it took place at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. The secretaries of the Central Committee of the WPK met the military and gave them flowers. The event was attended not only by commanders and soldiers, but also by the families of fallen servicemen. Kim Jong Un delivered a speech.

"Comrade Kim Jong-un noted the outstanding valor and noble dedication of our servicemen shown in the area of operation under a hail of bullets and shells, calling them incomparable heroes, and the troops of foreign operations - heroic troops," the agency said. Kim Jong-un noted the mass heroism and called the commanders the pride of the Korean people. According to him, the participants in the operation abroad "fought bravely, as befits Koreans and the Korean People's Army."

He noted the high fighting spirit of the fighters. The leader of the DPRK offered to observe a minute of silence for the fallen soldiers and met with the families who suffered such a loss. Commander of the special forces, Colonel-General of the Ground Forces Kim Yong Bok spoke on behalf of the participants in the foreign operation.

"Comrade Kim Jong-un personally awarded the title of Hero of the DPRK to the best military commanders who led the combat units of the Republic's armed forces to victory in the operational zone abroad, as well as distinguished soldiers," the agency reported.

Under a decree of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, orders and medals were awarded. Kim Jong-un noted that the merits of the units of the Korean People's Army on the battlefield abroad have attracted attention of the whole world.

According to the leader of the People's Republic of Korea, fighting abroad "fully confirmed the power of the heroic Korean People's Army."

The Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea believes that the armed forces have demonstrated their readiness for war. According to the party’s opinion voiced by Kim Jong-un, the Korean People's Army has passed "the strictest inspection in its 70-year history."