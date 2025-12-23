Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Prilipka in the Kharkov Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Andreyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial sites by Kinzhal missiles

Russian forces delivered a massive strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites on the morning of December 23 in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, this morning the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their energy facilities. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said.

Kiev loses 1,405 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,405 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops and six ammunition depots in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 215 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 470 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 320 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Grabovskoye, Andreyevka, Alekseyevka and Yablonovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi, Podoly, Kovsharovka, Glushkovka, Boguslavka, Novoplatonovka and Druzhelyubovka in the Kharkov Region, Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Aleksandrovka, Dibrova, Drobyshevo, Krasny Liman and Ilyichovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel and 12 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Minkovka, Platonovka, Kirovo, Kuzminovka, Petrovskoye, Bondarnoye, Chervonoye, Privolye, Konstantinovka, Stepanovka and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, an armored personnel carrier and four motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroying surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov

Russia’s Battlegroup Center continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlement of Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued destroying the surrounded enemy in the town of Dimitrov and mopping up the settlement of Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered Ukrainian armed formations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 470 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an air assault brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kucherov Yar, Toretskoye, Novy Donbass, Belitskoye, Artyomovka, Grishino, Muravka and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Krutoyarovka and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 470 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and a counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Barvinovka, Ternovatoye, Lyubitskoye, Gulyaipole, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Kosovtsevo and Zarechnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Kommunarovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 320 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Malokaterinovka, Lukyanovskoye, Stepnogorsk, Novoyakovlevka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 Ukrainian military personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, a motor vehicle, an electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots and a materiel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure over past 24 hours

Russian forces struck port and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck port and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, control posts of long-range unmanned aircraft systems and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries in 140 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 56 Ukrainian UAVs, smart bomb in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 56 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a smart bomb over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb and 56 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 104,146 unmanned aerial vehicles, 640 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,668 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,634 multiple rocket launchers, 32,097 field artillery guns and mortars and 49,801 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.